'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Actor Deepesh Bhan Passes Away; Co-Actors Express Shock
Reports state that Deepesh playing cricket in the morning when he collapsed and was taken to the doctor.
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passed away on Saturday, 23 July. The reason for his passing isn't known yet, but reports suggest that he was playing cricket in the morning when he collapsed and was taken to the doctor.
Deepesh's co-star Charrul Malik told The Times of India, "I still can't believe it. I met him on Friday (22 July) and we shot some reels together. I know him since eight years and he was closest to me on the sets. Apart from being a talented actor, he was an amazing human being too. He used to guide me through my scenes".
The producers of the show, Sanjay & Binaiferr Kohli, told the publication, "We are deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden demise of our beloved Deepesh Bhan. He was one of the most dedicated actors in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and like our family. He will be deeply missed by all. Our heartfelt condolences to his family".
