Bhaag Beanie Bhaag Producer Seher Aly Latif Passes Away

Director Neeraj Udhwani, who worked on Maska with Seher, confirmed the news to Indian Express. "It’s unbelievable. It’s so hard to process. Last week only I donated blood for her and I was told she was recovering. And this morning, I got to know about it. She had an infection due to which she suffered renal failure. She was admitted to the hospital last weekend. Doctors had put on her antibiotics, and we thought she was recovering," he said.

Seher is remembered fondly by many people who've worked with her. About his experience of working with Seher, Neeraj said, "Her default expression was a smile. You would always find her smiling. She was one of the nicest, kindest people I ever met."