Bhaag Beanie Bhaag Producer Seher Aly Latif Passes Away
Seher Latif also worked in multiple international projects including Sense 8.
Seher Aly Latif, producer of Swara Bhasker starrer Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, passed away on 7 June of a cardiac arrest. She was reportedly admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital for renal failure. Seher also worked as the casting director for Maska, Shakuntala Devi, and Durgamati: The Myth among others.
Director Neeraj Udhwani, who worked on Maska with Seher, confirmed the news to Indian Express. "It’s unbelievable. It’s so hard to process. Last week only I donated blood for her and I was told she was recovering. And this morning, I got to know about it. She had an infection due to which she suffered renal failure. She was admitted to the hospital last weekend. Doctors had put on her antibiotics, and we thought she was recovering," he said.
Seher is remembered fondly by many people who've worked with her. About his experience of working with Seher, Neeraj said, "Her default expression was a smile. You would always find her smiling. She was one of the nicest, kindest people I ever met."
Nimrat Kaur, who played the lead in Lunchbox, tweeted a picture of Seher with her cat and wrote, "One of the kindest, most loving people Mumbai gifted my life with. Still trying to process this unreal news…. Travel on into the light my dearest, sweetest Seher. The unpredictable, ghastly shortness of life remains baffling…Await to meet you on the other side."
British singer Sophie Choudry tweeted, "A force to be reckoned with in the world of casting , started producing and more than anything just a wonderful woman. Heaven is lucky to have you, Seher."
Made In Heaven actor Shashank Arora wrote a heartfelt tribute to the producer. "She was what Indian Cinema needed, above all she was one of the best people I had met in Bombay till date. Rest in peace friend," he tweeted.
"Seher Latif. A kind, brilliant, empathetic artist, casting director, producer, human being. A rare friend. First person to give me a job during difficult first years in Bombay. An inspiring leader. Unable to process this. World cinema lost a great one. See you on the other side," he also wrote.
Seher's repertoire also contains international projects including Eat Pray Love, Viceroy’s House, McMafia and Sense 8. She also founded Mutant Films with producer Shivani Saran in 2016. She is survived by her husband and parents.
