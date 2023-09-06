Kareena Kapoor's new Netflix thriller Jaane Jaan is all set to release on 21 September. The film also stars actors like Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. At the trailer launch for the film, Kareena opened up about what Saif Ali Khan's advice was to her in regard to her acting in the film.
Kareena at the event shared what Saif said, "'Listen, it’s not like van se make up laga ke nikalogi aur set pe dialogue bologi. Stop this attitude. You are working with Jaideep and Vijay, be prepared. They would be improvising and all so you better be on your toes. It’s not like a picnic’. He warned me. So I was a little more [cautious] like a student who’s more alert. Saif was like ‘stop being a backbencher, aage aake kuch karo’. I was constantly watching them. I know that Jaideep is so prepared, so composed, like his character. Vijay, I realised, is a bit like me. He may be laughing around on the set but [when it comes to work] every take is so different from another. But it’s very thought off.. like what is he going to say."
Based on the bestselling mystery novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', the film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.
