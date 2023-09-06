Kareena at the event shared what Saif said, "'Listen, it’s not like van se make up laga ke nikalogi aur set pe dialogue bologi. Stop this attitude. You are working with Jaideep and Vijay, be prepared. They would be improvising and all so you better be on your toes. It’s not like a picnic’. He warned me. So I was a little more [cautious] like a student who’s more alert. Saif was like ‘stop being a backbencher, aage aake kuch karo’. I was constantly watching them. I know that Jaideep is so prepared, so composed, like his character. Vijay, I realised, is a bit like me. He may be laughing around on the set but [when it comes to work] every take is so different from another. But it’s very thought off.. like what is he going to say."