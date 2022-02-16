ADVERTISEMENT

Inside Bappi Lahiri's Instagram: Pics With Kishore Kumar to Memories with family

Here's what Bappi Lahiri posted over the years.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bappi Lahiri would often share fond memories on Instagram.</p></div>
Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri had posted a throwback picture of himself just two days before his demise. Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night at a Mumbai hospital due to multiple health issues.

Lahiri's last post was an old, monochrome photo of himself. He had captioned it, “Old is always gold.”

He was quite active on Instagram. From personal anecdotes to his work, Lahiri would often take to the social media platform to share photos and videos.

Here's taking a look at few of his posts:

Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Following legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's death, he had posted a photo of him as a child, sitting on Mangeshkar's lap. Lahiri used to call her 'Maa'.

Memories With Kishore Kumar

Bappi Lahiri would share precious memories of learning from Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle and other greats. In one of the throwback photos, we can see a young Lahiri with lyricists Indeevar and Anjaan and Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.

"Precious #kishorekumar #ashabhosle #indivar #anjaan", he had captioned the photo.

Here's Bappi Lahiri's wish for Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary.

Fun Times With Family

Be it his wife Chitrani Lahiri or grandchildren, Bappi Lahiri would often share glimpses of his family.

First Instagram Post

Lahiri's first Instagram post was in 2014, a collage of him performing at an event.

