ADVERTISEMENT

'Balika Vadhu' Actor Neha Marda Welcomes Baby Girl After Pregnancy Complications

Neha Marda and husband Ayushman Agarwal gave birth to a baby girl on 7 April.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Balika Vadhu' Actor Neha Marda Welcomes Baby Girl After Pregnancy Complications
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda and her husband Ayushman Agarwal welcomed a baby girl on 7 April.

Her publicist took to Instagram to share the good news. Attaching a picture of the actor holding the newborn in her arms, the caption read, "Blessed with a baby girl. Congratulations @nehamarda and #ayushmanagarwal".

ADVERTISEMENT

Hours before her delivery, the actor's team took to her personal Instagram handle to open up about her pregnancy complications.

Sharing pictures of Neha in the hospital bed, the caption read, "Waiting for a speedy recovery at this last phase of her pregnancy journey ..She has all faith on that one power. Shri Shivay Namstyuvhyam"

Also Read

'Balika Vadhu' Director Now Sells Vegetables in UP's Azamgarh

'Balika Vadhu' Director Now Sells Vegetables in UP's Azamgarh

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Balika Vadhu 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×