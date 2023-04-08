'Balika Vadhu' Actor Neha Marda Welcomes Baby Girl After Pregnancy Complications
Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda and her husband Ayushman Agarwal welcomed a baby girl on 7 April.
Her publicist took to Instagram to share the good news. Attaching a picture of the actor holding the newborn in her arms, the caption read, "Blessed with a baby girl. Congratulations @nehamarda and #ayushmanagarwal".
Hours before her delivery, the actor's team took to her personal Instagram handle to open up about her pregnancy complications.
Sharing pictures of Neha in the hospital bed, the caption read, "Waiting for a speedy recovery at this last phase of her pregnancy journey ..She has all faith on that one power. Shri Shivay Namstyuvhyam"
