Just Couldn't Do It: Avika Gor Refuses to Endorse Fairness Brands

Avika made her television debut with the show Balika Vadhi in 2008 and went on to act in several shows including Raajkumar Aaryyan and Sasural Simar Ka. She also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Her latest work includes a music video for Dil Ko Mere.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Yami Gautam, and Priyanka Chopra have endorsed fairness creams. Fairness creams have been criticised for endorsing racism for years. Especially last year, in lieu of the Black Lives Matter protests, many asked such companies to reevaluate their strategy.

Amidst the criticism Hindustan Unilever Limited that changed their branding nomenclature to exclude terms like 'fairness' and 'skin-lightening'. They also rebranded 'Fair & Lovely' to 'Glow & Lovely' but many claimed that it makes little difference since 'glow' and 'fair' have similar connotations.

On the plus side, Avika joins a list of celebrities including Bipasha Basu, Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu, and Nandita Das who have also refused to endorse fairness products and brands.