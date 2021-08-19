'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Actor Sunita Shirole Seeks Financial Help
Sunita Shirole thanks CINTAA for sending across actor Nupur Alankar to help her for the time being.
Veteran TV actor Sunita Shirole, who was a part of Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has sought financial assistance. In an interview with ETimes, the 85-year-old actor said, "I was working till the pandemic struck. I used up my savings to survive during this period. Unfortunately, I had to be hospitalised with a kidney infection and acute knee pain. To make things worse, I fell in the hospital twice and fractured my left leg. I can't bend it anymore. I have undergone an angioplasty in the past and I am battling other ailments too."
Shirole thanked Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and said she is staying at actor Nupur Alankar's house. "I was staying as a paying guest in a flat but I couldn't pay for three months. CINTAA sent Nupur to help me out. She took me to her house and has also hired a nurse. I am grateful to them. I want to start working as I need the money, but because of the condition of my leg I don't know when I will be able to walk again. I need financial aid to get back to my feet", the veteran actor told the publication.
Shirole shared that she and her husband had started a business a few years back, but they lost everything after a fire broke out at the warehouse. "I earned a lot during my heydays, and had invested a large amount of my savings in a business set up by my husband and me. However, we lost all our earnings after the fire. He passed away in 2003 and it has become very difficult to survive".
Shirole has featured in films and shows like Shaapit, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Made In China, Kis Des Mein Hai Meraa Dil.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.