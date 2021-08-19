'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Actor Sunita Shirole Seeks Financial Help

Shirole thanked Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and said she is staying at actor Nupur Alankar's house. "I was staying as a paying guest in a flat but I couldn't pay for three months. CINTAA sent Nupur to help me out. She took me to her house and has also hired a nurse. I am grateful to them. I want to start working as I need the money, but because of the condition of my leg I don't know when I will be able to walk again. I need financial aid to get back to my feet", the veteran actor told the publication.

Shirole shared that she and her husband had started a business a few years back, but they lost everything after a fire broke out at the warehouse. "I earned a lot during my heydays, and had invested a large amount of my savings in a business set up by my husband and me. However, we lost all our earnings after the fire. He passed away in 2003 and it has become very difficult to survive".

Shirole has featured in films and shows like Shaapit, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Made In China, Kis Des Mein Hai Meraa Dil.