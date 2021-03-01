Bailable Warrant Against Kangana in Javed Akhtar Defamation Case

In his complaint, Akhtar had claimed that Ranaut defamed him on TV and social media.

Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar
A bailable warrant has been issued by a Mumbai court against Kangana Ranaut in connection with a defamation case filed by veteran writer Javed Akhtar, as per a report by Times Now. The warrant was reportedly issued after Kangana failed to appear before court.

On 3 November, Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut for making defamatory statements against him. Akhtar had claimed that the Queen actor had maligned him on television and social media and made baseless allegations about his connection to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A complaint was registered under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

