Bahubali's Kattappa AKA Sathyaraj Joins Cast of Salman Khan-Starrer 'Sikandar'

Sikandar marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and director AR Murugadoss.

Veteran actor Sathyaraj aka Bahubali's Kattappa has reportedly joined the cast of Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on 4 July, producer Wards S Nadiadwala shared a few pictures from the sets of Sikandar with the new entrants.

She captioned the post, "Garma Garam pictures from the sets of SajidNadiadwala's Sikandar!!! With my fave Sathyaraj Sir. What a delight to witness our director @ARMurugadoss. Creating cinematic excellence. Cheers to another one with @prateikbabbar."

Have a look at it here:

Sikandar marks the first collaboration between Salman and director AR Murugadoss. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, and Nawab Shah in key roles.

Meanwhile, Salman was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Sikandar is scheduled to hit the big screens on Eid 2025.

