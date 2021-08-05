'Baghban' Actor Arzoo Govitrikar Accuses Husband of Domestic Violence
Baghban and Naagin 2 actor Arzoo Govitrikar has accused her husband of domestic abuse & infidelity.
Baghban actor Arzoo Govitrikar has filed a divorce from husband Siddharth Sabharwal, alleging domestic violence. Arzoo, the sister of model Aditi Govitrikar, has also featured in the television show Naagin 2.
Arzoo had reportedly filed a domestic violence complaint against Siddharth in 2019, where she had claimed that they fought over his alcohol consumption. Arzoo alleged that Siddharth dragged her to the bathroom and hit her badly.
The actor told ETimes, "Enough is enough and I am not going to take this lying down anymore. I swallowed my pride and tried my best. But matters came to a head and I couldn’t continue with Siddharth. I hadn't spoken to the media for so long, not even when I was contacted by journalists two years back".
Arzoo added that she was beaten 'black and blue'.
"I want to tell the media that Siddharth has pulled me by my neck and tried to throw me out of the flat. He has slapped me. He has kicked me in my stomach. There were days when I was beaten up black and blue and I couldn’t come out as I wanted to hide my bruises"Arzoo Govitrikar, Actor
Arzoo also alleged that he was unfaithful to her, and she confronted him about his new girlfriend. She says that she has documented the violence and infidelity through CCTV footage and personal chats. “Siddharth first raised his hand on me two years after our marriage. And after our son was born, he drifted apart. He started sleeping in another room. After that, I found out that he has a Russian girlfriend. I don’t know if they’re together now because he stays separately. I have chats and CCTV footage of the violence and I hope I will get justice".
Arzoo also accused her husband of hurling 'casteist' abuses at her.
Speaking about the allegations Siddharth told ETimes, “Let her say what she wants. I don’t want to say anything.”
