Actor Adarsh Gourav Nominated in 'Leading Actor' at BAFTA 2021

Adarsh Gourav played the lead role of Balram in ‘The White Tiger’ with Priyanka and Rajkummar in supporting roles.

Adarsh Gourav in <i>The White Tiger</i>.
Adarsh Gourav has secured a nomination for Leading Actor for Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger in the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2021. Gourav played the role of Balram who challenges oppression to create a successful business empire for himself. Writer-director Ramin Bahrani also secured a nomination for 'Adapted Screenplay'. The White Tiger was adapted from Aravind Adiga's book of the same name. Released on Netflix, it starred Gourav in the lead role with Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao in key roles.

In the long list of BAFTA nominations released in February, The White Tiger was nominated under seven categories including ‘Best Film’, ‘Best Director’, and ‘Supporting Actress’ for Priyanka Chopra, but none of these nominations made it to the final list.

The BAFTA Awards will be held on 11 April 2021.

Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav in a still from <i>The White Tiger</i>.
(Photo: IMDb)
