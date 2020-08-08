Badshah Confessed That He Bought 7.2 Crore Views: Mumbai Police

After rapper Badshah was questioned by Mumbai Crime Branch's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) in relation to the ‘fake followers’ racket, the police officials say that he confessed to having 'bought' 7.2 crore views for Rs 72 lakh for his song 'Pagal Hai', in a bid to set a world record.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the rapper claimed that 'Pagal Hai' received 75 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release last year. The claim was rejected by Alphabet, which owns YouTube as well as Google.

According to the crime branch officials, the singer admitted that he had paid a company Rs 72 lakh, including 18 per cent service tax, to generate views on social media.