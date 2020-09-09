Gajraj Rao, 'Badhaai Ho' Director Extend Help to Surekha Sikri
Gajraj Rao, Sonu Sood and 'Badhai Ho' director Amit Sharma step forward to help with Surekha Sikri's treatment.
Surekha Sikri is currently undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital after she suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday, 8 September. As soon as news spread in the industry Sonu Sood, Sikri's Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao and director Amit Sharma have offered to help with her treatment.
Replying to a doctor who asked Sonu Sood to take notice of Sikri's health, Sonu tweeted, "She’s doing fine now and in able hands. Thanks for the concern and wishes."
Actor Gajraj Rao told Times of India, "We are in touch with Surekha Sikri's secretary and yes, we are all there with her and we’ll extend all help we can, to her."
Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma also told the publication, “I am in Goa at the moment, but have been in touch with Surekha Sikri's family.”
Sharma added, “I have not spoken to anyone else, but people who are close to her- her family, nurse and manager. I will be doing my best to provide any kind of help that would be needed".
Veteran Bollywood and TV actor Surekha Sikri suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday, 8 September, following which she was taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for an MRI scan. Finally she was admitted to Bombay Hospital.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.