Gajraj Rao, 'Badhaai Ho' Director Extend Help to Surekha Sikri

Actor Gajraj Rao told Times of India, "We are in touch with Surekha Sikri's secretary and yes, we are all there with her and we’ll extend all help we can, to her."

Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma also told the publication, “I am in Goa at the moment, but have been in touch with Surekha Sikri's family.”

Sharma added, “I have not spoken to anyone else, but people who are close to her- her family, nurse and manager. I will be doing my best to provide any kind of help that would be needed".

Veteran Bollywood and TV actor Surekha Sikri suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday, 8 September, following which she was taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for an MRI scan. Finally she was admitted to Bombay Hospital.