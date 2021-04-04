Back In Action Soon: Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19
He took to social media to share the news.
Akshay Kumar took to social media to inform fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor added that he has quarantined himself at home and is following all precautions.
"I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning (4 April), I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon!", Akshay tweeted.
A few days back, Akshay took to Twitter to unveil the first look of his character from Ram Setu. He had also started shooting for the film along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharruchha.
