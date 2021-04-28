Babil Speaks About What Irrfan Khan Told Him in His Final Days

Sutapa Sikdar also opened up about Irrfan's most precious quality.

Irrfan Khan and his son Babil Khan.
Ahead of Irrfan Khan's first death anniversary, his son Babil spoke about one of the last things the actor said.

In an interview with Film Companion Babil said,

"I was there in the hospital, two-three days before he died. He was losing consciousness and one of the last things he said...he just looked at me, smiled and said 'I am going to die' and I told him 'No you are not'. He then smiled again and went back to sleep."

Irrfan Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, where he passed away on 29 April last year.

Speaking to Film Companion his wife Sutapa Sikdar said, "I feel the most precious quality about him was that he never pretended. If he is angry with you, or he is in love with you. The main thing is, when he is in love with you and says 'I love you', he did not pretend. He did not say it till he meant it."

