'I Miss Your Laughter': Babil Pens Note For Irrfan on His Birth Anniversary

Irrfan, who passed away in 2020, would have turned 56 on 7 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
i

Babil Khan took to Instagram to pen an emotional note for his father, Irrfan, on his birth anniversary. Irrfan, who passed away in 2020, would have turned 56 on 7 January. Babil also posted a few photos with his dad.

"Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that’s okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don’t think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here", he wrote.

Topics:  Irrfan   Babil Khan   Irrfan Khan birthday 

