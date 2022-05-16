Babil Khan Posts His Childhood Pics With Dad, Irrfan Khan

His mother, Sutapa Sikdar, also took to Instagram to wish Babil on his birthday. She penned a note, stating, "Let me confess on your 24th birthday babil the dichotomy of thunderstorms and azaan during your birth, which I later understood was just like your temperament, has made parenting very challenging (to put it mildly) but the beauty is when you wish to pour from the sky like rain drops that wash us off our ill wills. The fragrance after, that saundhi mitti ki khusbu you bring to our life is irreplaceable !! Thank you ! You are stubbornly decisive, my resistance towards your career choices blew away like a dry leaf in a thunderstorm."

She also went on to write about the "current" phase of their relationship "But in this phase of our relationship, I have completely accepted you. Sometimes with a broken heart and colossal embarrassment when you dance to “chaldi kuri …” you have made me unprejudiced. I thank god, because the intensity with which you sing Chaldi kuri matches immaculately with the intensity with which you (attempt) to sing Nusrat sahab’s songs, the sensitivity within you is unaffected by judgement."

She also added that he was her "firstborn", "You are this and you are that but to top it all you are my first born.The smile on Irrfan’s face when he first saw you couldn’t be recreated in a performance by Irrfan himself.It’s etched on my mind.. the curtains of the hospital room were dancing as if the nurses had descended as angels, celebrating with him at the peak of mount Everest, but his celebration was still, the expression; the laughter, the joy, the tears cascaded out of him without the need for movement, as everything around him flowed. In that moment, Irrfan was a perfect picture of Lord Shiva."

"You the little devil just kept doing what you wanted all through your youngish days ..welcome to this world today and forever ,your best quality is you are so full of heart that sometimes I have to catch it and put it back." she wrote.

She ended the note with, "Today you are up for his shoot at 4 am without batting an eyelid You are special you are magical.. whether it works in this society or for me is a big question though but with the most difficult parenting I am sooooo happy to have you as my son..no you don’t light up my life everyday we fight we argue you are not attentive towards me all the time but when you are, the stars descend upon our living room, rainbows float in my corridor."