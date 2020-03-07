‘Baaghi 3’ Director Finds ‘Thappad’ Strange; Taapsee Responds

Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan isn’t too happy about Thappad. Speaking about the Anubhav Sinha-directorial during a promotional event for his film, Khan said as to how a slap can be a deciding factor when it comes to the status of a relationship.

A report in Mumbai Mirror quoted Ahmed Khan as saying, “I found the concept of Thappad strange. Just because the husband slapped his wife, will she leave him forever? If she doesn’t agree with this attitude, she too should slap her husband in return.”