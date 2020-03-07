‘Baaghi 3’ Director Finds ‘Thappad’ Strange; Taapsee Responds
Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan isn’t too happy about Thappad. Speaking about the Anubhav Sinha-directorial during a promotional event for his film, Khan said as to how a slap can be a deciding factor when it comes to the status of a relationship.
A report in Mumbai Mirror quoted Ahmed Khan as saying, “I found the concept of Thappad strange. Just because the husband slapped his wife, will she leave him forever? If she doesn’t agree with this attitude, she too should slap her husband in return.”
“If I slap my wife, she can slap me back and end it. If I tell her that I don’t want to be with her anymore, then she can also tell me the same. But, will a slap decide whether a couple can stay together or not? However, everyone has a different point of view and way of looking at it.”Ahmed Khan, Director
To which Taapsee Pannu responded saying that in the end it is the audience who gives the final verdict.
“He (Ahmed Khan) makes films based on what he finds correct and it is the same for us. We have always seen relationships where there is love and respect. But then again there might be those kinds of relationships of which he is talking about. He can continue to make films he is comfortable with. We will do what we are comfortable with,” Taapsee added.
