ADVERTISEMENT

B Praak and Wife Meera's Baby Dies At Birth, Singer Pens Note

The singer took to Instagram to share a note and asked fans for privacy.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
B Praak and Wife Meera's Baby Dies At Birth, Singer Pens Note
i

Singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan's baby has died at the time of birth, Praak said on Wednesday. The singer took to Instagram to share a note and asked fans for privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The note read, "With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support (folded hands emoji). We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time (folded hands emoji). Yours, Meera and Bpraak."

The couple have a son named Adabb, who was born in 2020. They had announced their second pregnancy in April this year. Moreover, the couple tied the knot on 4 April 2019.

Also Read

B Praak records a Telugu song for Mahesh Babu film

B Praak records a Telugu song for Mahesh Babu film

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×