B Praak and Wife Meera's Baby Dies At Birth, Singer Pens Note
The singer took to Instagram to share a note and asked fans for privacy.
The note read, "With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support (folded hands emoji). We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time (folded hands emoji). Yours, Meera and Bpraak."
The couple have a son named Adabb, who was born in 2020. They had announced their second pregnancy in April this year. Moreover, the couple tied the knot on 4 April 2019.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.