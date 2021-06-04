Ayushmann's 'Dream Girl' Co-Star Rinku Singh Dies of COVID: Report
Rinku Singh Nikumbh was reportedly in the ICU for the past few days.
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl co-star Rinku Singh Nikumbh has reportedly passed away after suffering from COVID complications. According to reports, Rinku had been admitted to the ICU some time back.
Rinku’s cousin Chanda Singh Nikumbh has reportedly confirmed the news. She said that on 25 May, Rinku’s COVID report came positive, after which she was put in home isolation.
She was then reportedly shifted to a hospital after her father fell sick. Within a few days, she was admitted to the ICU. Rinku was reportedly suffering from asthma. Her cousin also informed that Rinku had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on 7 May and was going to take the second dose soon.
Chanda further said, “She was considering going to Goa for an ad shoot recently, but we didn’t let her go as we wanted to protect her from COVID. Who knew, she would be infected at home."
Rinku was also part of TV shows such as Chidiyaghar, Meri Haanikarak Biwi.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.