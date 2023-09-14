ADVERTISEMENT
'Still Believing': Ayushmann Khurrana Thanks Fans For Making His B'day Special

Ayushmann Khurrana reposted one of the videos shared by his fan club on Instagram to thank them.

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his 39th birthday on 14 September. To mark the actor's special day, several fans and celebrities flooded his social media with heartfelt messages.

Ayushmann reposted one of the videos shared by his fan club on Instagram and penned a gratitude note for them.

His caption read, "It’s been a life full of tests, many ups and downs, days and nights of wrecking self-doubt. But here I am. Still standing. Still believing. Thanks to everyone who has loved me unconditionally. Thank you for making my birthday special (heart emojis)."

Have a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was recently honoured with TIME Magazine's TIME 100 Impact Award for his invaluable contribution towards pushing the content envelope in India through his brand of disruptive cinema as well as his exemplary work for child rights protection as the UNICEF Ambassador.

Topics:  Ayushmann Khurrana 

