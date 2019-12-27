Here’s How Your Favourite Bollywood Celebs Are Ringing in 2020
Here’s how Bollywood will be ringing in their New Year.&nbsp;
Here’s how Bollywood will be ringing in their New Year. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Here’s How Your Favourite Bollywood Celebs Are Ringing in 2020

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities

As the end of the year, and the decade, approaches, everyone’s busy flying off for their new year eve vacations. And celebrities are no exception for this mood. In case you’re wondering about what your favourite celebs are doing, here’s a quick look at their whereabouts this festive season.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif and Kareena recently celebrated a homely Christmas with the family. However, for New Year’s it seems like they have big plans. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on 26 December and will reportedly be spending their 31st with Saif’s college friends in Switzerland. Now isn’t that a great way to bring in your New Year?

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Ayushmann and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana

Ayushmann and Tahira are incredibly active on social media. A day after Christmas, the couple put up pictures of themselves against the Bahamas skies and they looked stunning. Post Bahamas, the couple will be going to the USA, which is where they will ring in their new year.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara has her vacation mood on as is evident from her Instagram. She put up bikini clad pictures of herself chilling in the swimming pool. She is currently in Maldives. However, she’ll reportedly be back in India for the big year-end celebration. Travel is travel but home is home for the Simmba actor.

Sonam Kapoor

London is where Sonam’s at most of the time these days and as of now, it seems like Sonam will be celebrating her new year also with husband Anand Ahuja in London itself. Well, at least she’ll get to have a frosty new year experience - something she wouldn’t be able to get had she stayed back in Mumbai for it.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

One of Bollywood’s most adorable couple, Akshay and Twinkle are big on rituals. Like every year, they are going to spend this 31st also in Cape Town. Their son Aarav is also expected to join them for the celebration.

Sanya Dutt and Maanyata Dutt

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata Dutt are all set to spend their New Year’s in Dubai. It’s exclusively family time for the Dutt fam so naturally their kids Shahraan and Iqra will also be there.

Hrithik Roshan

The War actor has something very special planned. He’s going to be ending the year with the most special people in his life - his children! That too in France. Hrithik will then be back to India in the first week of January 2020.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are currently on a travel escapade in Netherlands and Switzerland. The couple is on a 10-day voyage. They rang in their Christmas with snow all around them and it seems like their New Year too will be frosty and fun.

Sunny Deol and Dharmendra

Sunny Deol and Dharmendra will be in Norway for their end-of-year celebrations. And if the Northern Lights are absolutely anywhere on their list of things to do, they’ll be experiencing an iconic time.

(With inputs from SpotBoye and Filmfare)

