Ayushmann Khurrana Pays a Musical Tribute to Kishore Kumar
The actor shared a video featuring him singing one of Kishore Kumar's most famous songs.
Ayushmann Khurrana paid a musical tribute to legendary singer and actor Kishore Kumar on his 91st birth anniversary, on Tuesday.
The actor shared a video on his Instagram handle, in which he can be heard singing one of the famous songs of Kishore Kumar, O Mere Dil Ke Chain, from the 1972 film Mere Jeevan Saathi.
Sharing the video, her wrote that it was shot in July 2018 in Poland during the shoot of his film Andhadhun. "Happy birthday Kishore da! #KishoreKumar This video was shot in July 2018, Krakow, Poland. We were shooting the climax of Andhadhun and @akshayvarma04 and I jammed in between shots, as usual," he wrote.
Ayushmann is currently in his hometown, Chandigarh with his family. The actor will be next seen in Abhishek Kapoor's yet untitled love story. The two will be coming together for the first time for this love story based in North India. Ayushmann, who'll be seen playing a cross-functional athlete in the film, will reportedly undergo major physical transformation.
