Ayushmann Khurrana Pays a Musical Tribute to Kishore Kumar

Ayushmann Khurrana paid a musical tribute to legendary singer and actor Kishore Kumar on his 91st birth anniversary, on Tuesday.

The actor shared a video on his Instagram handle, in which he can be heard singing one of the famous songs of Kishore Kumar, O Mere Dil Ke Chain, from the 1972 film Mere Jeevan Saathi.

Sharing the video, her wrote that it was shot in July 2018 in Poland during the shoot of his film Andhadhun. "Happy birthday Kishore da! #KishoreKumar This video was shot in July 2018, Krakow, Poland. We were shooting the climax of Andhadhun and @akshayvarma04 and I jammed in between shots, as usual," he wrote.