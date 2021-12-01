Ayushmann Khurrana Calls His GQ Cover 'Gender Fluid', Gets Mixed Reactions

A Twitter user argued, "Most aren't gonna like this but - While I know Ayushmann's (or whatever the spelling is) genderfluid post is a marketing gimmick, the reasons y'all are giving are really not okay."

They argued, "'Nail paint and eyeliner don't make you genderfluid' you don't get to decide that. This is also about imposing righteousness om marginalized identities. If someone is an ass you can call them an ass for the reasons they're an ass without claiming "But you are this! You can't be that!" because it won't harm Ayushmann, it would harm other trans folks."