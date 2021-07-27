Ayushmann, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood Extend Help to Actor Savita Bajaj
While Ayushmann Khurrana paid Savita Bajaj's hospital bills, Sonu Sood donated an oxygen concentrator.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Jackie Shroff have sent financial aid to veteran actor Savita Bajaj, who was struggling with her medical expenses. Bajaj recently battled with COVID and has now been diagnosed with a lung condition which requires oxygen support.
Nupur Alankar, care committee member of CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes’ Association), who has been taking care of Savita, told The Times of India, “Actor Rajeshwari Sachdeva had posted on her Instagram about Savitaji. Ayushmann called her and transferred the money, after which we got her discharged from the hospital".
Jackie Shroff, too, has transferred money to Bajaj's account, while Sonu Sood has donated an oxygen concentrator. As per reports, CINTAA has also provided the veteran actor with medical assistance of Rs 50,000. She was also reportedly given a monthly sum of Rs 5000 for the past few years.
In an interview, Savita Bajaj had said that barring Nupur, nobody stood by her in times of distress. "Nobody will stand by you in tough times. I know so many people working in the industry. Everyone is driven by selfish interests".
