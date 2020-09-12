Ayushmann Becomes New Celebrity Advocate For UNICEF

UNICEF has roped in Ayushmann Khurrana as the new celebrity advocate for supporting the organisation's work to end violence against children in India. The actor joins the likes of David Beckham, who is working on this campaign globally.

On Friday, 11 September, Ayushmann took to Instagram to post a video wherein Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India, is seen welcoming him on board as the advocate for children's rights.