Ayesha Takia’s Husband Farhan Azmi Alleges Racism at Goa Airport
Farhan Azmi alleged that CISF officers 'singled out' him and his family at the Goa airport.
Actor Ayesha Takia’s husband Farhan Azmi has alleged that he faced racism at the Goa airport. In a Twitter thread, Farhan claimed that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers at the airport ‘purposely singled (out)’ him and his family.
On 4 April, Farhan posted, “Dear @CISFHQrs, I was boarding for Mumbai on @IndiGo6E 6386, 18:40 hrs flight and these racist officers R P Singh, A K Yadav, commander Rout and senior officer (SP category) Bahadur purposely singled me and my family (wife and son) immediately after they read out my name out loud to team.”
He added, “Altercation started when an armed male officer at the security desk tried to physically touch and tell my wife, son to stand in another line while all other families were standing together for security. All I said to him is to dare touch any female here and maintain distance @CISFHQrs."
“It didn’t stop here! Senior officer Bahadur then signalled the @CISFHQrs guard with his hand who was ready to frisk me. This racist **##** made a dirty sexual comment while he was checking my pockets which had only a ₹500 note (video on record ). @CPMumbaiPolice @aaigoaairport," Farhan continued.
He further wrote, “I demand an inquiry via CCTV footage from the @aaigoaairport @CISFHQrs @goacm @CPMumbaiPolice and suspend all these officers immediately, take cognisance of this matter & refrain from posting such illiterate/racist & ill-mannered officers especially from a tourist airport like Goa.”
Farhan added, “Within minutes he gathered 5 other officers including a senior named Bahadur who instead of resolving the issue, identified me with my boarding pass and pushed me saying 'isko udhar karo, ye Maharashtra nahin hai (take him there, this isn't Maharashtra)', went on to announce my name to all of them and refused to let me through.”
He also wrote that he will be filing an official complaint in the matter, if necessary. The Goa Airport handle responded to Farhan’s Twitter thread and wrote, “We regret the inconvenience caused to you and family while traveling. Please be rest assured this matter shall be duly looked into."
He replied, "Thank you for your prompt response @aaigoaairport. This was highly embarrassing and disturbing to go through with my wife & son around. I will be taking this up legally as well. Appreciate your message."
DIG Anil Pandey spoke to The Print and denied Farhan Azmi’s claims. He said, “We (CISF) deal with over seven lakh passengers per day at the airport, how many such complaints or allegations have ever been made?”
The DIG added, “He was just asked to follow the security protocol and none of the officers passed any racist remarks. The CISF is a very professional force and deals with people on a daily basis. The officers never indulge in any altercations or arguments as their job is to ensure security and that the protocol at the airport is followed.”
