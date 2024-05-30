'Avengers' Concept Designer Engineers Futuristic Car for Prabhas' 'Kalki'

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming sci-fi adventure film directed by Nag Ashwin, which is being touted as the biggest Indian film ever made. It holds the title of the most expensive film in the history of Indian cinema.

The production's ambitious scale includes extensive use of CGI and VFX, alongside significant investments in practical effects and comprehensive world-building.

As per a story put out on Instagram by concept and production designer Haisu Wang. The celebrated designer seems to be roped into engineering the concept behind 'Bujji', a futuristic car in the film.