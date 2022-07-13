‘I’ve Never Been Prouder’: Khaled Hosseini on Daughter Coming Out as Transgender
Talking about his daughter, Khaled Hosseini wrote, 'Haris has met each challenge with grace, patience, and wisdom'.
Khaled Hosseini, known for his books like The Kite Runner and A Thousand Splendid Suns, shared a heartfelt note on Wednesday (13 July) for his daughter Haris, who came out as a transgender person. In the letter, he talked about how he has ‘watched her navigate some very trying personal times’ and has ‘never been prouder of her’.
“Yesterday, my twenty-one year old daughter Haris came out to the world as transgender. I have known about Haris’ journey since last year and I’ve watched her navigate some very trying personal times,” Hosseini wrote.
He added, “Transitioning is such a complicated undertaking—emotionally, physically, socially, psychologically—but Haris has met each challenge with grace, patience, and wisdom.”
With the note, he shared two monochromatic photos- a recent picture of his daughter Haris and one of the duo from when she was a child.
“As a father, I have never been prouder of her. I am delighted to now have not one but two beautiful daughters. Most of all, I am inspired by Haris’ fearlessness, her courage to share with the world her true self. She has taught me and our family so much about bravery, about truth. About what it means to live authentically.”Khalid Hosseini
The Afghan-American novelist further wrote, “I know this process was painful for her, fraught with grief and anxiety. She is sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to daily. But she is strong and undaunted.”
“I love my daughter. I will be by her side every step of the way, as will our family. We stand behind her. It’s a privilege to watch her enter the world as the beautiful, wise, and brilliant woman that she is. May God bless her,” he concluded.
