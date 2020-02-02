Audio of Amber Heard Admitting To Hit Johnny Depp Goes Viral
In a therapy call consensually recorded between Amber Heard and ex husband Johnny Depp, the actor admits to hitting him, saying she did not “punch” him, or hurt him. The Aquaman actress, opened up in a heated conversation, saying “I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched.”
Amber Heard is an ambassador for women's rights and outspoken domestic violence advocate. In the tape, she can be heard saying “I cannot promise I will not get physical again.” Earlier, Johnny had posted photos of his bruised face and a severed finger, and Heard, in her defence, had posted photos of clumps of her hair ripped out, and broken furniture.
Depp complains he's forced to leave when she becomes 'manic and angry', telling Heard: “I'm not going be in a physical f**ing altercation with you... you f**ing hit me last night.” He goes on to add: 'I'm not the one who throws pots and whatever the f**k else at me.” Heard responds: “That's different. That's different. One does not negate the other.”
Depp had filed a $50 million defamation suit in Virginia after Heard penned an op-ed for the Washington Post detailing her experiences as an alleged domestic violence victim. She spoke about how she felt the full force of “our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” though she did not name Johnny. His suit said that he's the victim of an “elaborate hoax” instigated by Heard to generate positive publicity and advance her career.
