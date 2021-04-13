Asymptomatic Celebs Occupying Hospital Beds: Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday, 13 April, said that some celebrities and cricketers were allegedly occupying hospital beds in Mumbai despite having no serious symptoms of coronavirus, as per a report by PTI. Shaikh was speaking about the shortage of beds in Mumbai hospitals.

Speaking to reporters, Shaikh, the state textile minister, said that personalities from the film industry and cricketers have occupied beds in major private hospitals for long periods of time.