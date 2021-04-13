Asymptomatic Celebs Occupying Hospital Beds: Maharashtra Minister
Aslam Shaikh was reportedly speaking about shortage of beds in Mumbai.
Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday, 13 April, said that some celebrities and cricketers were allegedly occupying hospital beds in Mumbai despite having no serious symptoms of coronavirus, as per a report by PTI. Shaikh was speaking about the shortage of beds in Mumbai hospitals.
Speaking to reporters, Shaikh, the state textile minister, said that personalities from the film industry and cricketers have occupied beds in major private hospitals for long periods of time.
"Some celebrities from the film industry and cricketers had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic, but they got themselves admitted to major private hospitals and occupied beds for longer periods".Aslam Shaikh, Maharashtra Minister
He added that if the celebrities didn't get themselves admitted, Mumbai could have accommodated needy COVID-19 patients, the PTI report stated.
With the rapid rise in coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government has been working to increase the bed capacity at treatment facilities and has announced the setting up of three jumbo field hospitals in Mumbai in the coming weeks.
From Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar, a number of Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus.
(With inputs from PTI)
