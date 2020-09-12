Asked Me To Strip: Model Paula Accuses Sajid Khan of Harassment

Paula added that since she doesn't have her parents with her now and is earning for herself she has chosen to speak out. "I can dare to tell that I have been harassed by Sajid Khan at the age of 17. He spoke dirty to me, he tried to touch me. He even told me to strip in front of him just to get a role in his upcoming Housefull movie. God knows with how many girls he has done this".

Paula said she is not looking for sympathy through this post. "It's just that I realised that had affected me so bad when I was a child and chose not to speak". Paula also wrote that people like Sajid Khan should be behind bars.

The Quint has reached out to Sajid Khan and is awaiting a response.

Earlier, Sajid Khan had been accused of sexual harassment by three members of the film fraternity and even a journalist. Actor Aahana Kumra had also alleged that Sajid Khan had asked her inappropriate questions when she had met him regarding work.