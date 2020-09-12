Asked Me To Strip: Model Paula Accuses Sajid Khan of Harassment
Paula has alleged that Sajid Khan harassed her when she was 17 years old.
Paula, an Indian model, had recently taken to social media to accuse filmmaker Sajid Khan of harassment. She wrote that Khan had asked her to strip for bagging a role in Housefull. Paula started by saying, "When #MeToo Movement started, a lot of people spoke about Sajid Khan but I did not dare to because like every other actor who has no godfather and had to earn for family I kept quiet".
Paula added that since she doesn't have her parents with her now and is earning for herself she has chosen to speak out. "I can dare to tell that I have been harassed by Sajid Khan at the age of 17. He spoke dirty to me, he tried to touch me. He even told me to strip in front of him just to get a role in his upcoming Housefull movie. God knows with how many girls he has done this".
Paula said she is not looking for sympathy through this post. "It's just that I realised that had affected me so bad when I was a child and chose not to speak". Paula also wrote that people like Sajid Khan should be behind bars.
The Quint has reached out to Sajid Khan and is awaiting a response.
Earlier, Sajid Khan had been accused of sexual harassment by three members of the film fraternity and even a journalist. Actor Aahana Kumra had also alleged that Sajid Khan had asked her inappropriate questions when she had met him regarding work.
