In a rare mood to chat with her fans and followers on Twitter, Kajol declared an #AskKajol session on the micro blogging site on Sunday. "Who else is bored of interacting with the exact same amount of people everyday? let's make this lockdown interesting for all of us. Use the #AskKajol and shoot your questions! I'll try to answer as many as I can," tweeted the actor, throwing the virtual floor open for questions.Ajay and CookingSoon questions started pouring in and Kajol responded to some of her fans. One of the questions that popped up was "How many times has Ajay Devgn cooked for you during this lockdown?" and a disappointed Kajol replied by telling everybody that Ajay hasn't stepped into the kitchen yet.Kajol's Plan After the LockdownWhen asked what she would want to do after the lockdown, Kajol replied by saying that thought she would not be doing anything different, she would definitely want to spend more time with her loved ones.Kajol's Most Favourite CharacterAnother question asked during the session was about Kajol's most favourite character, and the actor said that it was Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, as its most like her.Most Favourite Thing About SRKIn a Q&A session with Kajol, it's difficult to avoid at least one question about Shah Rukh Khan. One of her followers asked Kajol what's the one thing she likes most in SRK, and Kajol's reply was that it's his amazing energy. We agree!Kajol's AdviceThere were also those who wrote in to Kajol for advice. One of her fans asked her - 'what would be your advice to someone who wants to be like you?'. To this Kajol's sensible answer was - 'The only advice I would give to anyone wanting to join the film industry would be to keep ur options open and always have a backup plan.'That was a Sunday afternoon well spent for Kajol's fans. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.