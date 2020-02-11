Asim Gets Grilled on His Fights With Sidharth in ‘Bigg Boss 13’

With just days away from the finale, the tasks in Bigg Boss 13 become more and more interesting. In the upcoming episode Aap Ki Adalat host Rajat Sharma will be seen entering the house and giving the contestants a reality check. In a promo that has been released by the makers, Asim Riaz can be seen questioned about his rift with Sidharth Shukla.

After being asked to sit in the witness box, Rajat asks Asim about his arguments with Sidharth. To which the former says that Sidharth was initially his friend but things took an ugly turn when he refused to listen to Asim. Asim also tells Rajat that ‘dost agar dost ki nahi sune toh woh kya dosti? (The concept of friendship does not exist if one doesn’t listen to the other)’