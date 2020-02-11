Asim Gets Grilled on His Fights With Sidharth in ‘Bigg Boss 13’
With just days away from the finale, the tasks in Bigg Boss 13 become more and more interesting. In the upcoming episode Aap Ki Adalat host Rajat Sharma will be seen entering the house and giving the contestants a reality check. In a promo that has been released by the makers, Asim Riaz can be seen questioned about his rift with Sidharth Shukla.
After being asked to sit in the witness box, Rajat asks Asim about his arguments with Sidharth. To which the former says that Sidharth was initially his friend but things took an ugly turn when he refused to listen to Asim. Asim also tells Rajat that ‘dost agar dost ki nahi sune toh woh kya dosti? (The concept of friendship does not exist if one doesn’t listen to the other)’
Rajat also asks Asim about calling Sidharth ‘bada bhai’ and then fighting with him just for the game. He also accuses Asim of constantly trying to seek sympathy.
Not just Asim, Paras Chhabra has also come under the scanner. Rajat asks Paras whether he has accepted defeat in the show. To which Paras replies, “On the contrary, I have tried my best to entertain people for three months.” He was also questioned about speaking on Shefali and Asim’s relationship. Defending himself again, Paras said that he has spoken out whenever he felt something is wrong.
Paras also said that Shehnaaz Gill never speaks anything sensible.