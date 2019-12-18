Ashoke Pandit Says CAA Protestors Supplied by Celebs, Richa Reacts
Filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit had taken to Twitter on Tuesday to reply to a tweet by Vivek Agnihotri, wherein he had written, “3,000 students, 30,000 protestors. Who supplied 27,000 dummy students?” To which Pandit answered that celebs like Anurag Kashyap, Mahesh Bhatt, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao “have supplied dummies.”
Richa Chadha has been quick to react. A war of words ensued between the duo when the actor shot back, saying, “When u ran into me at a party and I promised ki aapki bakwas ko pyaar se counter karungi,u laughed! Now u levelling allegations?And then u invited me to your daughters wedding? I mean r u ok? Why do you behave like this online! Someone paying u? (sic).”
To which Ashoke Pandit replied that the Communists and Urban Naxals get paid to break the country. He also used the hashtags #IsupportDelhiPolice and #IndiasupportsCAB.
Richa is not someone to stop, so she replied, “Difference of opinion is welcome ? Sir wanna do a thread on you. May I ? Because of all the old charity work u do for the elderly, I assumed u still have some humanity left. Then I met the virtual version of u. You are always inciting abuse against ppl who disagree with you.”
Take a look at some of the other tweets of Richa Chadha:
To which Ashoke Pandit said that “Urban Naxals stoop low when they fear of getting exposed.”
Finally, Richa answered back saying, “Twitter, please help relieve Mr.Pandit of his amnesia. Clearly remember him being less than gentlemanly with several ppl, especially women. Sir, see now you're calling me stupid. I simple disagreed with you. And why do u invite stupid, urban naxals to your daughters wedding?”
