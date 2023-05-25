ADVERTISEMENT

Ashish Vidyarthi Ties The Knot With Rupali Barua at 60; See Pics

Ashish Vidyarthi married fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in Kolkata.

On Thursday, veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi married for a second time. As per reports, he and Rupali Barua married in a private registration marriage in a club in Kolkata. Online images from their wedding have surfaced online.

Ashish is seen in the pictures dressed as a traditional Indian groom. Rupali opted for an Assamese Mekhela Chador in white and gold to compliment his look. She added some golden jewellery as well. Their wedding reportedly was attended by close family and friends. 

Take a look at the pictures here:

Rupali is from Guwahati and is an entrepreneur. She has a fashion store in Kolkata, as per reports. Ashish was previously married to Rajoshi Barua. They also have a son, Arth Vidyarthi.

He was last seen in the film Kuttey. He also does vlogs on YouTube pertaining to his life.

