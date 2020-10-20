As DDLJ Clocks 25, SRK, Kajol Change Twitter Names to Raj & Simran

With Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Shah Rukh Khan became the heartthrob of millions. Kajol and Shah Rukh also became one of the most celebrated onscreen pairs of Bollywood.

Speaking about the star power of SRK, Aditya Chopra (who debuted as a filmmaker with DDLJ) had once said, "One of the reasons why Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman became who they are is because they do not remind us of anyone we have seen before, just like Amitabh Bachchan did not remind us of anyone either. I think that’s what makes a superstar.”