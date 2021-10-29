Aryan Khan to Be Released From Jail on Saturday After Being Granted Bail by HC
Aryan & 2 others have been in jail since 8 October after being arrested by the NCB in a drugs case.
Aryan Khan will be released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Saturday, 30 October. On Thursday, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a raid onboard a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai and were in jail since 8 October.
Juhi Chawla said, "I'm just happy that it's all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it's a big relief for everybody: Juhi Chawla outside Sessions Court." Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represented Aryan Khan in court, told ANI that Juhi was approved as surety for Aryan's bail.
The bail conditions have also been released by the judge. One of them states that Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun will have to execute a PR bond of 1 lakh each with one or more sureties. The accused have also been forbidden to leave the country without prior permission from from the Special Judge for NDPS at Greater Mumbai.
They can't leave Mumbai without informing his investigative officer and have to submit their itinerary to their investigating officer when they do.
