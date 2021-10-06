Arvind Trivedi, Ravana of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, Passes Away Aged 82
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and Ramayan co-star Sunil Lahri expressed their condolences after Arvind Trivedi's demise.
Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, known for his role as Ravana in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, passed away on Tuesday, aged 82. His nephew Kaustubh Trivedi confirmed the news of his passing.
Kaustubh told Times of India, “He was not keeping well for quite some time, but today he suffered a heart attack and that led to multi organ failure."
His portrayal of Ravana in Ramayan is unforgettable, alongside Aruv Govil. Sunil Lahri, and Dipika Chikhlia as Ram, Lakshman, and Sita. The show was aired on TV again in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lahri took to social media to express his condolences. He shared pictures of Arvind Trivedi, including one of him in the Ravana costume, and wrote, “Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe. (It’s very sad news that our beloved Arvind (Ravan of Ramayan) is no longer with us).”
“Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De... (May he rest in peace) I am speechless I lost father figure my guide well wisher & gentleman...” Lahri added.
Filmmaker K Amar told ETimes, “He (Arvind) was a very good human being and had a great sense of humour. He acted in Gujarati film 'Maatema Bija Vagdana Vaa', which was probably one of his last films.''
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted, “Sad to know about the demise of well known theatre,tv & film actor #ArvindTrivedi ji due to massive heart attack. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family & near ones.”
Trivedi has also been a part of over 300 films in Hindi and Gujarati including Paraya Dhan, Dholi, and Trimurti. Arvind Trivedi was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Sabarkatha constituency as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1991.
In 2002, he was also named the acting chairman of the Central Board for Film Certification. He worked as the CBFC chief from July 2002 to October 2003.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.