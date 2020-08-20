Artist Ram Indranil Kamath Allegedly Dies by Suicide
He was 41.
Artist Ram Indranil Kamath was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Matunga on 19 August, as per a report by ANI. He was 41. A note has been recovered from the spot and police have registered a case of accidental death and suicide. Matunga Police has registered ADR & investigation is going on, said N Ambika, spokesperson, Mumbai Police.
The people will start by questioning Kamath's family and close friends. Sources told India Today that it appears Indranil hasn't blamed anyone in the note.
Kamath lived with his mother in his Mumbai apartment. Apart from an artist he was also a photographer. In fact, his glasswork paintings were popular in the Mumbai art circuit.
He was also a mythologist known for his Indian Calendar art and used to call himself Mahalaxmi's favourite child.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.