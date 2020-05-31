A number of Bollywood stars have taken to Twitter to declare that they will not be using Chinese products as a mark of protest. This comes in as tensions escalate on the border. Now, Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman and Ranvir Shorey have joined the ongoing "Boycott China" campaign on social media. They promise to give up on Chinese products of all kinds. They took to Twitter to declare the same.The hashtags #BoycottChineseProducts and #BoycottChina started trending after educator Sonam Wangchuk, whose life inspired the Aamir Khan-starrer "3 Idiots", shared a video on YouTube urging all to avoid Chinese goods amid the growing tensions between India and China in Ladakh.Arshad Warsi took to Twitter to say he is slowly going to rid himself off all Chinese goods. “I am consciously going to stop using everything that is Chinese. As they are a part of most of the things we use, it will take time but I know, one day I’ll be Chinese free. You should try it too ...” the Tweet said.Actor Milind Soman also took to Twitter to share Sonam Wangchuk’s video and said he will be deleting the viral Chinese app TikTok. “Am no longer on tiktok. #BoycottChineseProducts” said the quoted tweet.Finally, actor Ranvir Shorey also took to twitter to agree with the sentiment. “Bikul. Beshaq. #BoycottChina” said his tweet.Television actor Kamya Punjabi had also tweeted “"I never had such apps on my phone. Would like to request all who have commercials attached with such chinese products to use alternative Be Indian buy Indian #BoycottChineseProducts,". How much this will help remains a big question mark.