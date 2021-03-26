'Arrested Development' Star Jessica Walter Passes Away Aged 80

Jessica Walter, famous for her role as the sharp-witted Lucille Bluth on Arrested Development, passed away in her sleep aged 80. Daughter Brooke Bowman has confirmed the news in a statement to CNN, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre."

Marking her TV debut with CBS' Love of Life and simultaneously acted in various shows. Across her career spanning over six decades, Jessica starred in various films including Play Misty for Me, Grand Prix, and The Group. She won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie' for her work in the American police drama series Amy Prentiss.