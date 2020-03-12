Armaan Malik Signs With Arista Records for First English Single
Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has signed with Arista Records to release his first official English-language single ‘Control’. The track will be out on 20 March.
“To write and release English music has been my dream and I couldn’t have found a better family than Arista Records to be starting this journey with. There’s no better feeling than to know that I am collaborating with an executive like David Massey, who believes in me, this project and also shares the same vision as me about global music. We have been working on this for about a year now,” Armaan said in a statement.
David Massey (President and CEO, Arista) said, “We are excited to have Armaan join the Arista family. He is well-known abroad and we look forward to introducing him in the US.”
Last year, Armaan voiced the titular character in the Hindi version of Disney’s Aladdin, and was also the voice of Simba in The Lion King remake.