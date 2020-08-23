It's Very Tough to Decide Who to Give Song Credit To: Armaan Malik
The singer-composer also shares his views on the latest debate of lyricists fighting for song credits.
Singer-composer Armaan Malik has been keeping himself busy during the lockdown by creating music. His second English single ‘Next 2 Me,’ led Billboard's inaugural Top Triller U.S. and Global charts.
While people think Armaan only collaborates with his composer brother Amaal Malik, he has successfully crushed all perceptions and in the last few weeks, he has sung for Salim-Sulaiman, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Amit Trivedi and Mithoon.
Speaking to The Quint, he opened up about his latest single ‘Mera Interzaar Karna’ with Mithoon. He also spoke why it’s important for artists to stop performing for free during the lockdown and his opinion on lyricists asking for their due credit on streaming platforms and music apps.
Sharing his views on the latest debate of lyricists not getting enough credit for their songs, Armaan Malik says,
"The call is taken by the producers and music labels and they feel that if they put the actors' names, the videos will be get more traction. Even I face this problem, sometimes they don't put the singers' names. Lyricists are right in fighting for their credit because they don't get enough credit."
