It's Very Tough to Decide Who to Give Song Credit To: Armaan Malik

Singer-composer Armaan Malik has been keeping himself busy during the lockdown by creating music. His second English single ‘Next 2 Me,’ led Billboard's inaugural Top Triller U.S. and Global charts.

While people think Armaan only collaborates with his composer brother Amaal Malik, he has successfully crushed all perceptions and in the last few weeks, he has sung for Salim-Sulaiman, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Amit Trivedi and Mithoon.

Speaking to The Quint, he opened up about his latest single ‘Mera Interzaar Karna’ with Mithoon. He also spoke why it’s important for artists to stop performing for free during the lockdown and his opinion on lyricists asking for their due credit on streaming platforms and music apps.