OG Malik Has Left Us: Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik Condole Grandmother’s Demise
Anu Malik's mother Kausar Jahan Malik passed away aged 86.
Singers Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik posted emotional tributes for their grandmother Kausar Jahan Malik, who passed away on 25 July. Amaal wrote that burying her with his own hands was the ‘most difficult task’ of his life. “The OG Malik has left us,” he concluded.
Kausar Jahan Malik, mother to Anu Malik and Daboo Malik passed away aged 86 after a stroke. Amaal and Armaan shared photos and videos with their grandmother.
Amaal’s note read, “It was the most difficult task of my life to bury you with my own hands today. I cried hopelessly for a last hug, but you had already gone. You wanted to be buried right next to your husband and I’m glad we could make that happen. As I left, it began to rain and I looked up to the skies & smiled knowing that you are right where you wanted to be, united with Dada in another dimension, just like this picture.”
“There was never any one before , nor will there be any one after. Sundays with Dadi was the real deal with Aloo Parathas for breakfast and Pizza Parties for dinner. You lived to love your children & grandchildren, you fought long and hard. Respect & Love. You will live within us till the end. The OG Malik has left us #RIP.”Amaal Mallik, Singer
Armaan Malik wrote, “Lost my best friend today… my dadijaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss. A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever."
"I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs and kisses. Allah my angel is now with you," he concluded.
