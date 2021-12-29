‘Bail Orders of Aryan Khan, Rhea Not to Be Considered’: HC on Armaan Kohli Case

Advocate Ponda argued, “We all know the veracity of WhatsApp messages. If I get some messages, will those messages from them, without any response from me, be admissible evidence? If someone messages me ‘I killed someone’ and ‘I say good’ will that amount to abetment? Of course not!”

Ponda referred to Aryan Khan’s bail judgement for his argument against conspiracy.

The Court noted, “(These) need not to be considered to the benefit of Kohli for the reason as investigation is still going on and there is enough material on record to prima facie infer the involvement of Kohli in serious offence. That being so, no case for bail is made out."

The NCB arrested Armaan Kohli in August for alleged possession of 1.2 grams of cocaine.