Armaan Jain Likely to Be Summoned Again by ED: Report

On Wednesday, 17 February, the Enforcement Directorate had summoned Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain in an alleged money laundering case. As per a report by India Today, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) Joint Commissioner BG Pawar was also summoned for questioning.

Now, sources told the publication that Jain and Pawar might be summoned again next week by the agency. An ED official had also told ANI that the agency will be investigating Armaan Jain's financial transactions in connection with the money laundering case.