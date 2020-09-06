I'm Asymptomatic: Arjun Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID

Recently reports claimed that Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson had also tested positive for COVID-19, because of which the London schedule of the upcoming Batman film had come to a hault.

On 29 August, television actor Rajesh Kumar, popular for his role of Rosesh in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai also tested positive for COVID-19. The actor informed his fans about the news via an Instagram post. He wrote that he was asymptomatic but had lost the sense of taste and smell. He is currently quarantined at home.

“I would like to inform my beloved fans and well-wishers that I have tested asymptomatic positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and under home quarantine,” wrote Rajesh.