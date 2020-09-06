I'm Asymptomatic: Arjun Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID
Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share the news.
On 6 September, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to social media to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus and that he is asymtomatic.
He wrote, "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I' asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus."
Take a look:
Recently reports claimed that Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson had also tested positive for COVID-19, because of which the London schedule of the upcoming Batman film had come to a hault.
On 29 August, television actor Rajesh Kumar, popular for his role of Rosesh in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai also tested positive for COVID-19. The actor informed his fans about the news via an Instagram post. He wrote that he was asymptomatic but had lost the sense of taste and smell. He is currently quarantined at home.
“I would like to inform my beloved fans and well-wishers that I have tested asymptomatic positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and under home quarantine,” wrote Rajesh.
