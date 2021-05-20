Arijit Singh's Mother Aditi Singh Passes Away

News of her hospitalisation first came into the public eye when celebrities like Srijit Mukherjee and Swastika Mukherjee posted pleas for help on social media. In an Instagram post, Swastika had written, "Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh’s mother, admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS.” Srijit shared the same message on Twitter in Bengali.

Soon after Arijit took to Facebook to ask his fans to help his mother but urged them to not go out of their way to do so. He wrote, "It is my humble request to those who are trying to help me at this hour, Please Do not overdo things just because you see a name called Arijit Singh."

He added that every individual must be treated the same to ensure that we 'elevate ourselves from this disaster', "Until we learn to respect each individual, We are not going to elevate ourselves from this disaster. I am thankful to people who reached out and helped but please remember we are all human beings. Every individual is priority (sic)."