Singer Arijit Singh Buys Four Flats in Mumbai Worth Rs 9 Crore

Singer Arijit Singh has reportedly purchased four flats in a building in Versova, Mumbai worth Rs 9.10 crore. He has also paid a stamp duty of Rs 54 lakh. Quoting Square Feet India, a report in Hindustan Times mentions that the flats are on the same floor of the building.

The reports claim that one of the flats is 32 square metres and cost Rs 1.80 crore while another one is spread across 70 square metres and cost Rs 2.20 crore. Arijit is said to have bought the third one for Rs 2.60 crore and it is around 80 square metres. while the fourth flat is spread across 70 square metres and is worth Rs 2.5 crore.

Arijit Singh featured in the Forbes Celebrity 100 list of 2019, on the 26th position with a worth of Rs 71.95 crore. The singer was also the most streamed artist in India in 2019, the Swedish music streaming giant Spotify announced December 2019 while sharing the data trends in India. The second most-streamed song in India was Kabir Singh's ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage’, sung by Arijit Singh.

He made his Bollywood singing debut in 2011, with films like Murder 2, Raabta and Barfi!, and his latest songs include ‘Shayad’ and ‘Haan Main Galat’ from Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.